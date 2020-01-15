Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Linebackers Coach, co-DC

Texas has found its next linebackers coach, hiring Coleman Hutzler to serve in the role.

In addition to duties as linebackers coach, Hutzler will also serve as the team's co-defensive coordinator alongside Chris Ash.

Hutzler comes from South Carolina where he coached under Will Muschamp. He also worked with Muschamp at Florida and has stops at Boston College and Stanford (under Jim Harbaugh).

“Coleman is a coach who came highly recommended by several people I have a great deal of respect for in our business,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “When we had a chance to sit down and talk with him, he certainly lived up to everything we had heard. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, is high energy and has accomplished a great deal while spending much of his career coaching in big-time environments in the SEC. He’ll do a terrific job developing our linebackers and helping us grow on defense. We’re excited to get him on board and to get him around our team and out on the road recruiting for us.”

“I’m so excited to join the program and work with Coach Herman and Coach Ash and the entire staff,” Hutzler said. “Obviously the brand and program that is Texas Football is second to none, and I’m ready to get started. I have a ton of respect for Coach Herman and all the great things he’s done. He’s done a tremendous job everywhere he’s been, we know a lot of the same people and just to have this opportunity to come and work for him is exciting.

Hutzler was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2017, given to the nation's top assistant coach. He also brings with him a reputation as a talented recruiter.

“I’ve recruited in the state of Texas before both at Boston College and New Mexico, but I’m excited to get to the city of Austin. I’ve only been through as a visitor, but I’ve heard nothing but great things from a lot of different people, and I’m excited to get our family there and moved in and get started.”