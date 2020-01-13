Texas Football: Longhorns Left off Four-Star Receiver's Top Five

Texas will have to make up some ground if it wants to land in-state four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle.

The Aledo, Texas wideout named his top five schools today on Twitter, listing Ohio State, TCU, LSU and Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster seems destined to play in the slot at the next level, cut from the same cloth as outgoing Texas senior Devin Duvernay, Earle has game-changing speed that could also be useful in the return game.

Buzz seemed to indicate that Earle was an early Texas lean, but uncertainty with the staff seems to have opened the door for several other programs to get in on his recruiting.

Earle doesn't have a timetable on making a commitment, so one would think Texas could easily jump back into the derby for his services over the next few months, but first, the Longhorns need to find some stability on the staff and hire their next receivers coach to get out on the road and recruit.

Candidates for the receivers coach job include Kansas' Emmett Jones, KSU's Andre Coleman and Houston's Tyron Carter among some other names being kicked around.

Texas is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. The seven-member class is highlighted by Denton Ryan four-star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders (ranked No. 4 at his position), dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe from Katy Tompkins (No. 3 at his position)

