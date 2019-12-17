LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Longhorns Lose Commitment From Four-Star Wide Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas football suffered a loss on the recruiting trail last night with the decomittment of four-star wide receiver Quentin Johnston. 

The Temple, Texas product was the No. 69 player in the country, No. 13 wide receiver and No. 9 player in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports. The loss drops Texas down to No. 11 in the current 2020 recruiting class rankings and from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Big 12. 

Texas head coach Tom Herman has been out on the road relentlessly trying to keep what had been a much-hyped recruiting class together after the Longhorns parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and reassigned former offensive coordinator Tim Beck within the program. 

Some have asserted that Johnston made his decision in part because of uncertainty in the assistant coaching ranks, though this has not been confirmed by him publicly. 

The Longhorns still have two receiver commits in the 2020 class - Tryomeire of Fort Bend Austin High School and Dajon Harrison of Hutto, but will likely pursue at least one more for the 2020 class with John Burt, Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay all headed out as seniors, though the transfer portal is always a possibility as well once the team is situated on assistant coaches. 

Texas pulled in an impressive crop over the past two years in Malcolm Epps, Marcus Washington, Avante Woodard, Jake Smith and Brennan Eagles. That group of youngsters is expected to lead the team at the positions for the relative future. 

National early signing day takes place tomorrow where much of Texas' verbally-pledged class is expected to sign letters of intent. 

