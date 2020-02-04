LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Cut for Top OL (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas made the first cut for a major offensive line prospect. 

The Longhorns were one of five schools included in four-star guard Bryce Foster's top five released on Monday evening. 

Texas was included along with Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M. 

Foster is currently ranked the No. 68 prospect in the 2021 class, No. 2 offensive guard and No. 11 player in the state of Texas by 247 Sports. 

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has been putting in some serious work to try and land the Katy-Taylor High School standout, who spent this last weekend at both Oklahoma and Texas A&M's junior days.  

The Longhorns will likely get a chance for an official visit with Foster, giving Hand and Texas head coach Tom Herman an opportunity to leave their own lasting impression in the derby to land one of the state's most talented offensive linemen. 

It appears to be a particularly flush year in the state of Texas for offensive guards. Three of 247 Sports' top four ranked players at the position play ball inside the Lone Star State. 

Donovan Jackson (Bellare, Texas), Foster and Jaeden Roberts (Galena Park North Shore) are ranked No. 1, 2 and 4, respectively with Jackson currently committed to Ohio State. 

Texas won't host its normal junior day this year in Febuary, but the Longhorns have been loading up recruiting weekends with high-priority visitors over the past few weekends. Texas currently has the No. 5-ranked class for 2021 according to 247 Sports and No. 1 in the Big 12. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Texas hung tough for the first half, but the powerful Kansas offense was too much in Lawrence

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas make up serious ground with Savion Williams?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Singing Day Preview Part III (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns are making a late push for Ennis Rakestraw. Will it be enough?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Former commit Princely Umanmielen is still in play

Chris Dukes

Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

Texas has a chance to add some major pieces on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Linebacker No Longer in Transfer Portal

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is no longer in the transfer portal

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: Where Will Whittington Play? Super Bowl Pick?

We answer your questions

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Horns Head to Lawrence for Major Test

Texas has figured out how to win two straight, but a trip to Kansas looms on Monday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could UT be a Landing Spot for Michigan Grad Transfer WR?

Wolverines receiver Tarik Black will have several big-name suitors, could the Longhorns be one of them?

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231