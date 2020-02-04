Texas Football: Longhorns Make Cut for Top OL (Watch Highlights)

Texas made the first cut for a major offensive line prospect.

The Longhorns were one of five schools included in four-star guard Bryce Foster's top five released on Monday evening.

Texas was included along with Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and Texas A & M.

Foster is currently ranked the No. 68 prospect in the 2021 class, No. 2 offensive guard and No. 11 player in the state of Texas by 247 Sports.

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has been putting in some serious work to try and land the Katy-Taylor High School standout, who spent this last weekend at both Oklahoma and Texas A & M's junior days.

The Longhorns will likely get a chance for an official visit with Foster, giving Hand and Texas head coach Tom Herman an opportunity to leave their own lasting impression in the derby to land one of the state's most talented offensive linemen.

It appears to be a particularly flush year in the state of Texas for offensive guards. Three of 247 Sports' top four ranked players at the position play ball inside the Lone Star State.

Donovan Jackson (Bellare, Texas), Foster and Jaeden Roberts (Galena Park North Shore) are ranked No. 1, 2 and 4, respectively with Jackson currently committed to Ohio State.

Texas won't host its normal junior day this year in Febuary, but the Longhorns have been loading up recruiting weekends with high-priority visitors over the past few weekends. Texas currently has the No. 5-ranked class for 2021 according to 247 Sports and No. 1 in the Big 12.