Texas Football: Longhorns Make In-State OL's List of Top Schools (Watch Highlights)

Magnolia right tackle Matthew Wykoff recently named Texas as one of his top seven schools.

The Longhorns made the list along with Arizona State, USC, Auburn, Texas A & M, Penn State and Texas Tech.

Wykoff is the No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 53 player in the state of Texas and No. 374 prospect in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports.

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Wykoff's strength pops when you watch his film. While he is good when it comes to winning one-on-one battles against defensive linemen, he's at his best when getting up to the next level and locking onto a linebacker. He's also effective when pulling, trapping or leading through a hole on a counter play.

A vicious run blocker, Wykoff finishes plays and blocks with the kind of attitude you want to see out of an offensive lineman and plays like a guy who enjoys contact.

Wykoff has the frame to play on the outside at the next level, but I can easily see him adding more bulk and sliding down to guard. He just seems more natural when he's moving forward and attacking than dropping back to pass block, but some of that could be remedied by coaching at the next level.

Texas currently has just one offensive lineman commit in the 2021 class in Katy's Hayden Conner. Herb Hand has been hard at work on the recruiting trail trying to build another solid class after fruitful hauls in back-to-back years.

Texas currently sits at No. 8 in the 2021 recruiting class rankings, headlined by five-star Denton Ryan commit Ja'Tavion Sanders.