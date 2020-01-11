LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Longhorns Make Late Push for 2020 Cornerback

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns are trying to make some late additions to their 2020 class before February's National Signing Day.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw received a scholarship offer from the Texas coaching staff according to his Twitter post. 

The Duncanville, Texas standout is currently ranked the No. 114 cornerback in the 2020 class and the No. 180 player in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports. 

He is ranked as a three-star prospect, but demand for his services has recently skyrocketed when Alabama started showing heavy interest. If the buzz is any indication, expect him to rise up the final recruiting rankings that come out after signing day. 

Rakestraw (6-foot, 170-pounds) has offers from the Crimson Tide, Missouri, Georgia, Miami and Baylor to name a few. 

With much of the Texas staff currently in a state flux, it is likely that recruiting is coming from new defensive coordinator Chris Ash and possibly Tom Herman himself. 

The Longhorns have just one cornerback signee so far in the 2020 class in Tyler-John Tyler's Kitan Crawford. They tried to enter the sweepstakes to get highly-touted corner Kelee Ringo, but lost out when he committed to Georgia at the All American Bowl. 

Texas recently had a sport open up at corner with Donovan Duvernay's decision to transfer, but still has a ton of young talent at the position in D'Shawn Jamison, Anthony Cook and Kobe Boyce. 

It will be an uphill battle for Texas to make up ground with Rakestraw with SEC powerhouses sniffing around, but there's always something to be said for staying close to home. 

Should Texas miss out on Rakestraw,  the Longhorns could go the junior college or transfer route to add a little depth to their roster at the position or hold out and leave the spot for the 2021 class. 

