LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Make SI's 'Way too Early Top 25'

Chris Dukes

Texas is building some hype going into 2020 thanks to a dominant win 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl and a large group of returnees that includes 16 starters from last season. 

The Longhorns were recently ranked No. 21 in Sports Illustrated's 'Way Too Early Top 25."

"Tom Herman shook up his staff after a disappointing 8-5 season," the preview said. "Quarterback Sam Ehlinger announced he’s coming back. Most of the defensive playmakers are back. The injury luck figures to be better this time around. And Matt Rhule’s departure at Baylor opens an opportunity to move back up the Big 12 pecking order."

 Ehlinger will enter 2020 with more passing yards than any active NCAA quarterback and both leading rushers Roschon Johnson and Keaontay Ingram return along with true freshman Bijan Robinson. 

Redshirt freshman Jordan Whittington should also return after sitting out all of last year recovering from a sports hernia he re-aggravated in the first game of 2019. 

The biggest hole left from a small senior class will come at receiver, where the two leaders Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson are both graduating and most likely headed to the NFL. 

Young players like Jake Smith, Marcus Washington, Brennan Eagles, Al'Vonte Woodard and Malcolm Epps' development will be a crucial task for the Longhorn coaching staff over the offseason.  

The defense is teeming with young talent that gained valuable experience this season. Ta'Quan Grahm, Keondre Coburn, Joseph Ossai, Juwan Mitchell, Adeoye Ayodele, Anthony Cook, Caden Sterns, Jalen Green, Chris Brown, D'Shawn Jaminso, B.J. Foster, Kobe Boyce, David Gbenda and DeMarvion Overshown all earned started games in 2019. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Make ESPN's All Bowl Team

Both Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi were honored by the news outlet for their bowl performance against Utah

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Is Texas Raiding the OU Staff for Next TE/Special Teams Coach?

Rumors are swirling that Longhorn alum and current Sooners assistant Jay Boulware could be coming home to the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Tight End

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Grandview's Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: What Does Baylor's Potential Dave Aranda Hire Mean for the Big 12?

The LSU defensive coordinator could help the Bears continue to be a tough out for years to come

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Podcast: The State of Texas Football Following Bowl Win, Coaching Changes

How much stock should fans take in the Alamo Bowl win over Utah? Which coaching change do we like best?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Offensive Tackle

Longhorns officially throw their hat in the ring in the derby to land Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Stan Drayton Expected to Return as RB Coach

Multiple outlets are reporting running backs coach Stan Drayton will be back at Texas after interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Finish Season Ranked No. 25

Texas jumps back into the final AP poll after throttling Utah in bowl game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Earl Campbell ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s 150 Greatest Players

The Longhorn Legend was the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, a two-time All-American and three-time All-SWC selection at Texas.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Linebackers Coach, co-DC

Coleman Hutzler will serve as the team's new linebacker's coach and co-defensive coordinator

Chris Dukes