Texas Football: Longhorns Making Late Push for 2020 Receiver

Texas appears to be in the market for at least one more receiver in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to three-star receiver Savion Williams. The Marshall, Texas product is the prototypical size for the Texas offense over the past few years at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds with room to grow on his frame.

Originally committed to Arkansas, Williams got back in the game when the Razorbacks parted ways with head coach Chad Morris last year. Since then he has stayed in close contact with the Razorbacks while also looking closely at SMU and TCU.

Williams referenced new Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman when announcing his offer, meaning the recent hire has wasted little time making some evaluations since being officially hired on Jan. 13.

Coleman has been on the road recruiting since early December, but with a permanent, on-field position with the staff now secured, it is likely he has more input when it comes to offering players.

Should he sign he would join Troy Omeire and Dajon Harrison as receivers in the 2020 class.

Texas can likely sell the opportunity for early playing time at receiver considering the position group is taking the worst hit on the team when it comes to graduating talent with leading receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson both gone after accounting for more than half of Sam Ehlinger's passing yards last season.

Texas has a ton of ground to make up to earn Williams' services, but they have more name-brand recognition than any of the three schools currently at the top of his list.

Can the Longhorns push their way to the top? We won't have to wait long to find out as signing day looms on Feb. 5.