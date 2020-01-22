LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Making Late Push for 2020 Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas appears to be in the market for at least one more receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. 

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to three-star receiver Savion Williams. The Marshall, Texas product is the prototypical size for the Texas offense over the past few years at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds with room to grow on his frame.

Originally committed to Arkansas, Williams got back in the game when the Razorbacks parted ways with head coach Chad Morris last year. Since then he has stayed in close contact with the Razorbacks while also looking closely at SMU and TCU. 

Williams referenced new Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman when announcing his offer, meaning the recent hire has wasted little time making some evaluations since being officially hired on Jan. 13. 

Coleman has been on the road recruiting since early December, but with a permanent, on-field position with the staff now secured, it is likely he has more input when it comes to offering players. 

Should he sign he would join Troy Omeire and Dajon Harrison as receivers in the 2020 class. 

Texas can likely sell the opportunity for early playing time at receiver considering the position group is taking the worst hit on the team when it comes to graduating talent with leading receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson both gone after accounting for more than half of Sam Ehlinger's passing yards last season. 

Texas has a ton of ground to make up to earn Williams' services, but they have more name-brand recognition than any of the three schools currently at the top of his list. 

Can the Longhorns push their way to the top? We won't have to wait long to find out as signing day looms on Feb. 5. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Kyle Shanahan's Journey to Super Bowl Head Coach Began on the Forty Acres

The 49ers coach is trying to replicate a feat no Texas grad has done since Tom Landry

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

The news comes just two months after Orlando was hired at Texas Tech to be the team's linebacker's coach

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Texas Football: 2020 CB Target Chooses Miami over Longhorns

Texas is still searching for another 2020 cornerback after Isaiah Dunson commits to Miami

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' upset against Kansas bid comes up short

Jayhawks' 8-0 run down the stretch put the game out of reach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Officially Hire Former OU Staffer Jay Boulware

Boulware will join the Longhorns staff as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make SI's 'Way too Early Top 25'

Texas comes in at No. 21 on the strength of a dominant bowl win, large group of returning starters

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Make ESPN's All Bowl Team

Both Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi were honored by the news outlet for their bowl performance against Utah

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Is Texas Raiding the OU Staff for Next TE/Special Teams Coach?

Rumors are swirling that Longhorn alum and current Sooners assistant Jay Boulware could be coming home to the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Podcast: The State of Texas Football Following Bowl Win, Coaching Changes

How much stock should fans take in the Alamo Bowl win over Utah? Which coaching change do we like best?

Chris Dukes

by

Circpro

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Tight End

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Grandview's Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes