Texas Football: Longhorns Offer East-Coast LB

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to St. Francis (Baltimore, Maryland) outside linebacker Aaron Willis. 

The 6-foot, 200-pound Willis is the No. 9 outside linebacker, No. 4 player in the state of Maryland and No. 110 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Willis already holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and many others. 

Watching his film: Could be a "jack" linebacker in Chris Ash's system. He is quick off the edge and has the cover skills needed to fulfill those duties hen called upon at the Division I level. Looking at what Texas wants to do with DeMarvion Overshown at the "will" position, he could fit that mold after the safety-turned-linebacker's time on the Forty Acres is over as well. In either case, Willis is clearly going to have to add some weight to his frame to play on the second level, even in the Big 12. He takes excellent angles to the ball, pursues from the outside in and does a great job bringing guys down in one-on-one situations. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are late to the game on this offer with Willis already getting hot pursuit by Alabama, Tennessee and LSU right now, but Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler has had some success in the past recruiting in this area of the country and his connections and reputation may help the Longhorns climb into his battle. Willis might be a bit of a project when it comes to the strength and conditioning staff, but he's got the speed to make an immediate impact if he's put in good situations. 

