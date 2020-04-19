LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Electric Louisiana Playmaker

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star Louisiana athlete Kendrick Law. 

Law is the No. 29 athlete and No. 11 player in Louisiana according to 247Sports. 

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound player from Shreveport has offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Virginia, New Mexico and North Texas. 

Watching his film: It's easy to see why buzz is continuing to build around Law. The two-sport athlete's speed flashes on tape. He not has elite top-end speed with a recorded 100-yard dash time of 10.93, but can start and stop on a dime as well. Law is still fairly raw when it comes to running routes and shines the most in the return game right now. With the right development he could become the next successful slot receiver in Texas' pro spread offense. 

Where Texas stands: Experts have Law leaning toward home-state LSU right now. The Longhorns certainly have their work cut out for them to pry him away from not only the closest school geographically, but also the defending national champions. He had glowing words to say when he was offered by the Tigers a couple of weeks ago. We've seen new receivers coach Andre Coleman cast a wide net looking for 2022 and even though the Longhorns will have their work cut out for them trying to get Law to play his football on the Forty Acres, Law is probably too dynamic not to offer a scholarship. 

