Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Fast-Rising Metroplex Defensive Back

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 defensive back Landon Hullaby. 

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect from Mansfield Timberview High School is the No. 20 safety and No. 47 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports. 

Hullaby also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Illinois State. 

Watching his film: It's fun to realize when watching Hullaby's film that the will-be junior only has one full year of full-time experience as a varsity player under his belt so far. He's doing a lot of what he's doing with raw athleticism and instincts. He'll get even better as the game continues to slow down for him. How much better? Hullaby already stands out in a loaded 2022 defensive back class in the state of Texas. Another offseason of development could make him one of the top 10-15 safeties in the 2022 class overall. 

Where Texas stands: It's clear this was a huge offer for Hullaby. His older brother Jaden was a 2020 running back signee for the Longhorns. While the family connection has to be seen as an obvious advantage for the Longhorns, it doesn't equate to a slam dunk. The younger Hullaby is clearly making his own decisions when it comes to where he'll play college ball and he's still got plenty of time to make that choice. It will be fun to follow this playmaker's recruiting journey over the coming months. 

