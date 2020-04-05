LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

Texas has extended an offer to Hallendale, Florida defensive back Jaylin Marshall. 

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect is the No. 17 safety and No. 36 player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. 

Marshall currently holds offers from Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennesse among others. 

Watching his film: Scouts and recruiting experts alike have been buzzing over Marshall over the past few weeks as he continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Marshall can already cover one-on-one like a cornerback, track ballcarriers like a linebacker and go for the ball like a receiver when it's in the air. There aren't many players with his height and length who have the natural hips to play defensive back, which is what makes Marshall unique. He's listed as a three-star prospect right now, but I fully expect he'll end up a four-star before evaluations are over. In addition to an impressive collection of film, Marshall was flashing even more of his potential on the camp circuit before everything was shut down due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. That's part of his appeal - he's just going to get better as he learns the game and matures. 

Where Texas stands: This recruiting process is still in its infancy. As buzz continues to build around Marshall his offer list is likely to grow, making it hard to peg where he will end up at this early point in the game. We'll have to continue to keep an eye on the situation as Texas fans hope Jay Valai and Chris Ash are able to work their magic on this talented prospect. 

