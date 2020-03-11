LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star 2021 Receiver (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the competition for the services of Royse City wide receiver Ketron Jackson 

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns in his junior campaign. 

Jackson is rated the No. 31 wide receiver, No. 30 player in the state of Texas and No. 175 athlete overall in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

A track runner in the spring, Jackson was a regional qualifier in both the 200-meter dash and long jump last year and both skills serve him well on the football field. 

A few things stand out when watching Jackson on film. 

First, he is fearless. Jackson's not afraid to go over the middle and catch the ball in traffic. It's a rare sight to see him drop a pass even when he knows he's going to get hit. This physicality applies to his downfield blocking as well. He seeks out contact on running plays and wants to drive his man through the back of the end zone if he can. 

Second, he is still learning the receiver position. As good as Jackson is, he's far from a finished product. There's still some wasted movement in his cuts. 

Though not as tall as some of the guys who have played the position in the past, Jackson's, arm length, athleticism and leaping ability make up ground and give him a comparable catch radius to guys like Collin Johnson and Lil Jordan Humphrey. 

The Longhorns are late in the game when it comes to offering Jackson, who already has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Baylor and Texas A&M among others. The Crimson Tide currently look like the clubhouse leader right now and Jackson has already made a trip to Tuscaloosa last June.

It will be interesting to see if new Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich can make up ground and get Jackson on campus sometime this spring or summer. 

