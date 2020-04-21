LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star OLB Prospect

Chris Dukes

Texas is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to four-star outside linebacker prospect Jaylen Sneed. 

Sneed is the No. 20 outside linebacker, No. 4 player in South Carolina and No. 229 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound pass rusher has offers from Cincinatti, Duke, Florida, Georgia TEch, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Marshall, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and UCF. 

Watching his film: Sneed has length, range and the ability to get up to max speed in a hurry. He looks to be at his most natural when he's shooting gaps and penetrating the backfield. He could end up playing the "jack" position for the Longhorns as a hybrid linebacker and pass rusher or as a traditional "sam" or "will" backer in the Texas defense. 

Sneed recorded 76 tackles and eight sacks last year and he's put on another 10-15 points of muscle since his sophomore year and will continue to get better at shedding blockers as he learns to use his newfound strength. 

Where Texas stands: It is clear Coleman Hutzler is well-respected in the South Carolina recruiting scene and that could prove very useful as the Longhorns pursue this blue-chip recruit. Sneed's stock is rising right now with four offers in the last four days and will probably continue to swell over the next few weeks.

