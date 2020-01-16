LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Offensive Tackle

Chris Dukes

Texas appears to be making a move to land 2021 three-star offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff. 

The Magnolia, Texas product has offers from a host of Division I programs including Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State and USC among others. 

Wykoff is currently ranked the No. 43 offensive tackle in the country and No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports. 

 While some other position coaches are going to have to play catch up with the 2021 class, the offensive line group has enjoyed continuity with Herb Hand staying at his post through offensive and defensive coordinator changes over the past month and a half. 

Texas brought in a small, but talented offensive lineman class in 2020 with Jaylen Garth, Jake Majors and Andrej Karic all signing during the early signing period. With just two seniors (J.P. Urquidez and Denzel Okafor) on the roster for next year, one would have to wonder whether Texas is planning on going on the hunt in the transfer portal as it did a year ago with Parker Braun from Georgia Tech. Texas could also count on its bevy of young talent to grow up and be ready for action next season. If that happens, Texas will likely look for a bigger 2021 offensive line class in terms of numbers. 

Reese Moore, Christian Jones, Tyler Johnson and Isiah Hookfin all redshirted this past year and according to head coach Tom Herman, the quartet took some big steps forward in bowl preparation over the month of December. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Stan Drayton Expected to Return as RB Coach

Multiple outlets are reporting running backs coach Stan Drayton will be back at Texas after interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Finish Season Ranked No. 25

Texas jumps back into the final AP poll after throttling Utah in bowl game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Earl Campbell ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s 150 Greatest Players

The Longhorn Legend was the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, a two-time All-American and three-time All-SWC selection at Texas.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Linebackers Coach, co-DC

Coleman Hutzler will serve as the team's new linebacker's coach and co-defensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Find New Wide Receivers Coach

Former Kansas State offensive coordinator Andre Coleman has agreed to join the Texas staff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire New Cornerbacks Coach

Former Rutgers CB coach Jay Valai will join the Texas staff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Left off Four-Star Receiver's Top Five

Aledo's JoJo Earle's offer list is drawing attention from a who's who list of blueblood programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Former Longhorn Kenny Vaccaro Comes Up With Huge Playoff Interception

The Former UT star's play helped Tennessee pull off a massive playoff upset

Chris Dukes

Texas Legend Vince Young on Game-Winning TD vs USC in 2006 Rose Bowl: ‘Run Forrest Run’

The Longhorn was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Rob Lep

Texas Football: Longhorns Appear to be Closing in on Next Cornerbacks Coach

Texas' hiring of Rutgers cornerbacks coach Jay Valai appears to be imminent

Chris Dukes