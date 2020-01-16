Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Offensive Tackle

Texas appears to be making a move to land 2021 three-star offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff.

The Magnolia, Texas product has offers from a host of Division I programs including Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State and USC among others.

Wykoff is currently ranked the No. 43 offensive tackle in the country and No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports.

While some other position coaches are going to have to play catch up with the 2021 class, the offensive line group has enjoyed continuity with Herb Hand staying at his post through offensive and defensive coordinator changes over the past month and a half.

Texas brought in a small, but talented offensive lineman class in 2020 with Jaylen Garth, Jake Majors and Andrej Karic all signing during the early signing period. With just two seniors (J.P. Urquidez and Denzel Okafor) on the roster for next year, one would have to wonder whether Texas is planning on going on the hunt in the transfer portal as it did a year ago with Parker Braun from Georgia Tech. Texas could also count on its bevy of young talent to grow up and be ready for action next season. If that happens, Texas will likely look for a bigger 2021 offensive line class in terms of numbers.

Reese Moore, Christian Jones, Tyler Johnson and Isiah Hookfin all redshirted this past year and according to head coach Tom Herman, the quartet took some big steps forward in bowl preparation over the month of December.