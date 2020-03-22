LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas has offered four-star 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart. The Liberty (Frisco, Texas) product last measured in at 6-foot and 160 pounds, though he has likely grown physically in both height and weight since those numbers were reported. 

Stewart is the No. 16 wide receiver, No. 15 player in the state of Texas and No. 98 prospect overall in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

Stewart's profile is just now gaining steam. He had offers from Kansas, Baylor and a handful of FCS schools before this past week when both Texas and Auburn joined in the competition to land his services. 

Watching his film: Stewart burst on the scene last year as a sophomore with 43 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. You can see some of his youth when watching him run routes, but you can also see plenty of his massive upside. He has straight-line speed (he ran a 10.7 in the 100-yard dash last year), but is also extremely agile and can make tacklers miss in a phone booth. While his film from last season is impressive and gives you a good idea of how good he can be at the next level, it's been his work on the camp and 7-on-7 circuits that has really turned up the heat in his recruiting. It's clear he's been hard at work and looks like the kind of guy who can make a huge leap forward on the field in his junior year. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are wise to offer Stewart early. He's going to get a lot more attention in the coming months. Though he plays wide receiver, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has been a major part of his recruitment. This isn't a surprise. Valai is from the Metroplex originally and has quickly established himself as a force on the recruiting trail in that area. Stewart's recruitment still has a long way to go before the finish line and there are going to be a lot of other schools trying to get involved, but Texas fans should feel good about where they stand so far. 

