Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Talented Florida Pass Rusher

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star pass rusher Keanu Koht. 

The Vero Beach, Florida product is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He's the No. 16 weak-side defensive end, No. 35 player in the state of Florida and No. 246 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, FIU, FAU, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Mercer, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina Central, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Troy, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky and Vanderbilt.  

Watching his film: Koht has a great first step and gets up to max speed extremely quickly. His speed rush is clearly the best weapon in his pass-rushing toolkit so far. He looks natural both with his hand in the dirt and standing behind the line in a two-point stance. He still needs to work on using his long frame better to create more separation from blockers. He will also need to bulk up a little more to be more effective against the run. 

Where Texas stands: Playing in the heart of SEC country, it looks like the major players in Koht's recruitment are powerhouses Florida, Georgia, Alabama and LSU right now. It's a crowded field right now and the Longhorns will have to find a way to stand out.  

