Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Texas is making a push for elite four-star athlete Julien Simon out of Washington State.

The Lincoln High School (Tacoma) star is currently ranked the No. 33 overall in the 2021 class, No. 4 athlete and No. 4 player in the state of Washington according to 247 Sports.

Simon has already drawn major attention from schools on the West Coast with teams like Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Washington State all currently pushing hard for his services.

In addition SEC teams like LSU, Tennessee and Alabama have all extended offers.

Simon plays a little of everything at the high school level. His highlight film includes some plays at running back, wide receiver and linebacker. Though some expect him to eventually play at the linebacker spot in college, it is interesting that wide receivers coach Andre Coleman appears to be his biggest contact right now from Texas.

A little late to the game, it will be interesting to see if Texas can make headway and over the next few months and whether Simon is truly interested in playing somewhere so far away from his family.

Texas certainly has the facilities and national brand recognition to swipe a highly-touted out-of-state recruit (they have done so numerous times in the past). Much of it will come down to where Simon wants to play at the next level and whether he sees himself as a fit in what Texas is trying to do with its new staff.

One would also think that a visit would mean at least a moderate level of interest considering the distance between Tacoma and Washington so keep an eye out to see if the Longhorns are able to get Simon on campus over the next few months.