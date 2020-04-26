Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile Louisiana Athlete

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star Louisiana prospect Malik Nabers. Nabers is listed as the No. 45 wide receiver, No. 8 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 250 player nationally according to 247 Sports.

Nabers also has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Syracuse, Tennessee, Tulane, Utah, Virginia, Washington State and LSU.

Watching his film: Nabers is listed as a receiver on recruiting services, but has the potential to play on either side of the ball once he moves on to the next level. As a receiver, he's physical, gets in and out of his cuts well and shows an aptitude for fighting for the ball once it's in the air. On defense he could project as either a cornerback or safety with a ton of raw skill just waiting to be refined. Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich appears to be leading the recruiting effort for Nabers so far, which would likely point to the Longhorns wanting him to play on offense.

Where Texas stands: Nabers released a list of his top 11 schools that does not currently include the Longhorns. He's expected to whittle that list down to five or six in a few weeks, which would mean Texas has some ground to make up in a short amount of time. Can the Longhorns make a lasting impression and jump into that list? Time will tell.

