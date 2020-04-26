LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile Louisiana Athlete

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star Louisiana prospect Malik Nabers. Nabers is listed as the No. 45 wide receiver, No. 8 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 250 player nationally according to 247 Sports. 

Nabers also has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Syracuse, Tennessee, Tulane, Utah, Virginia, Washington State and LSU.

Watching his film: Nabers is listed as a receiver on recruiting services, but has the potential to play on either side of the ball once he moves on to the next level. As a receiver, he's physical, gets in and out of his cuts well and shows an aptitude for fighting for the ball once it's in the air. On defense he could project as either a cornerback or safety with a ton of raw skill just waiting to be refined. Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich appears to be  leading the recruiting effort for Nabers so far, which would likely point to the Longhorns wanting him to play on offense. 

Where Texas stands: Nabers released a list of his top 11 schools that does not currently include the Longhorns. He's expected to whittle that list down to five or six in a few weeks, which would mean Texas has some ground to make up in a short amount of time. Can the Longhorns make a lasting impression and jump into that list? Time will tell. 

Football

Texas Football: Longhorns 2020 Draft Class Will Be Remembered for its Leadership

All five Texas players moving on to the NFL were team captains in 2019

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Zach Shackelford Signs with Tampa Bay

The Texas center is excited about a shot to play for the Buccaneers

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Malcolm Roach Will Sign With New Orleans Saints

Roach will be the third former Texas player on the New Orleans roster

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Receiver Collin Johnson Selected in Fifth Round

The Longhorns pass catcher ranks sixth in school history with 188 receptions

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 1, 2005

Texas' 2005 team was one of college football's all-time greats

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: The Dolphins are Getting a 'Consummate Pro' In Brandon Jones

The former Longhorn is a student of the game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Lands in Great Situation With Ravens

The former Longhorn should thrive in Baltimore's explosive offense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Brandon Jones Drafted by Miami Dolphins in the Third Round

The Texas defensive back was the 70th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Drafted by Baltimore

The Longhorns leading receiver in 2019 will team up with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Greg Brown's Commitment Shows Texas Made the Right Call in Keeping Shaka Smart

The Longhorns landed the nation's top power forward on Friday thanks in large part to his relationship with the Texas head basketball coach

Tomer Barazani