LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns OL Removes Name From Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

After briefly exploring his options in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Texas offensive lineman Denzel Okafor has removed his name from the database. 

The news was first reported by Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com and later confirmed by Longhorns SI. 

Okafor's return would give Texas another piece to work with as the staff tries to figure out its starting five entering the 2020 season. 

Head coach Tom Herman recently called the offensive line, along with linebacker, the biggest question mark going into the summer. 

Okafor was expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle, a move that would allow utility man Derek Kerstetter to move inside to center and compete with redshirt freshman Rafiti Ghirmal and true freshman Jake Majors. 

Even if Kerstetter stays at right tackle and one of the young centers wins the job, Okafor also has the ability to play guard and could provide some valuable depth at the position. 

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has also worked to develop versatility for all his offensive linemen, which could allow players from certain positions to slide over to make sure the team can put the best possible combination of players on the field. 

It will be interesting to see if we get a surprise position change when players are finally permitted to return to the field. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Hires New Women's Basketball Coach

Vic Schaefer is a Texas native and two-time National Coach of the Year

Chris Dukes

Two Former Longhorns Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

Earl Thomas and Justin Tucker have both gone on to successful NFL careers after their time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

2018 Red River Showdown to be featured on FS1 tonight

The Longhorns’ clash with Oklahoma in 2018 was the highest-scoring game in the rivalry’s history.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 4, Rodrique Wright

Wright was part of Mack Brown's stellar 2002 recruiting class

Tomer Barazani

Texas Finishes Seventh in Sports Illustrated's 'DBU' Rankings

Sports Illustrated's scoring system attempted to determine which school produces the best defensive back talent

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 5, Jackson Jeffcoat

The second-generation star was a huge get for the Texas program

Tomer Barazani

Potential Breakout Longhorns: Jake Smith

Our new series takes a look at Texas players with the most breakout potential

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Makes the Cut for Playmaking Linebacker

The Longhorns have made a good impression on Baltimore Maryland's Aaron Willis

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns offer Florida Defensive Back

Jaylin Marshall flashes his raw talent on film

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Who Will be the Longhorns' Next First-Round Draft Pick?

Texas hasn't produced a first-round draft pick since 2015, but that streak could end next year with one of these future NFL prospects

Chris Dukes

by

Bostonfan1967