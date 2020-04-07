Texas Football: Longhorns OL Removes Name From Transfer Portal

After briefly exploring his options in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Texas offensive lineman Denzel Okafor has removed his name from the database.

The news was first reported by Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com and later confirmed by Longhorns SI.

Okafor's return would give Texas another piece to work with as the staff tries to figure out its starting five entering the 2020 season.

Head coach Tom Herman recently called the offensive line, along with linebacker, the biggest question mark going into the summer.

Okafor was expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle, a move that would allow utility man Derek Kerstetter to move inside to center and compete with redshirt freshman Rafiti Ghirmal and true freshman Jake Majors.

Even if Kerstetter stays at right tackle and one of the young centers wins the job, Okafor also has the ability to play guard and could provide some valuable depth at the position.

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has also worked to develop versatility for all his offensive linemen, which could allow players from certain positions to slide over to make sure the team can put the best possible combination of players on the field.

It will be interesting to see if we get a surprise position change when players are finally permitted to return to the field.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI