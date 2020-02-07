LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Pass OU in Final Recruiting Rankings

Chris Dukes

Texas added a pair of key pieces on the final day, vaulting the Longhorns into the top 10 in the 247 class rankings for 2020. 

Texas came into the day ranked No. 11, but the addition of four-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon and five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins were enough to push Texas up two spots.

While Dixon's decision helped Texas' rankings, it was the addition of Collins that pushed Texas past its rivals. The Longhorns and Sooners were both in the Bastrop-Cedar Creek standout's final three schools, basically meaning whoever signed him would finish first in the Big 12 for 2020. 

Dixon is the brother of current Texas running back Keaontay Ingram. He caught 74 passes for 1,240 yards and 20 total touchdowns during his senior season at Carthage, helping his team finish as the 4A State Champions and a perfect 16-0. 

“Kelvontay is a fantastic young man,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “He goes by ‘Moochie’, so that’s really what I know him as. Obviously, being Keaontay Ingram’s little brother, and us having a relationship with that family, made him a no-brainer. His two grandparents that are heavily involved in his life really made it well known that he was one of our kind of guys. With him, you get a ton of speed, a ton of aggressiveness and a knack for finding the football. And you get a guy that has played a lot of different positions in his career in high school.”

Collins' decision to pick Texas was also a family affair. The No. 2 defensive end according to 247 Sports is following in his mother's footsteps. 

“With Alfred, it seems like we’ve been recruiting him for forever,” Herman said. “It’s been about two-and-a-half years. He’s from right here in Bastrop. His mom played basketball here at UT for Coach (Jody) Conradt. His dad has got a great job here in Austin. All of the boxes were checked a long time ago from a character and work-ethic standpoint. When you turn the film on, this is a guy who just continues to get better. He’s so long, and strong, but extremely athletic. He’s a starter on their basketball team and a guy that’s going to do everything right. He’s going to give his teammates everything he’s got every time he steps on the field.”

