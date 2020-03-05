LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Played in Two of the Top Nine Most-Watched Games of 2019

Chris Dukes

When Texas takes the field, people pay attention. 

The Longhorns were in two of the top-rated football games of 2019 according to a recent article from 247Sports. 

Texas' showdown with Oklahoma came in at No. 8 on the list, while the Longhorns non-conference date with eventual National Champion LSU was No. 6. 

After a Sugar Bowl win had many in Burnt Orange talking conference championship and College Football Playoff going into the season, it's hard to call Texas' 8-5 finish anything less than disappointing for Longhorn fans, but these ratings show that even in a down year the Longhorns are one of the nation's premier programs when it comes to drawing eyes to TV screens. 

Texas ran up against the eventual national champions in the second game of the season but gave LSU all it wanted for most of the contest before falling 45-38. The Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger pushed Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow to his limit in a shootout in Austin that came down to a couple of plays at the end of the game. 

With only one loss the Longhorns came into the Cotton Bowl hoping to unseat Oklahoma and take control of the Big 12 conference race. 

Unfortunately for Texas, the day belonged to the Sooners and new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who used the game as a big of a coming-out party for the improved Oklahoma defense in a 34-27 victory. 

Texas is sure to be a ratings draw again in 2020 with rematches against both College Football Playoff participants. While we know we can expect big ratings, Texas fans will be hoping for a different outcome when they get their shot at the Tigers and Sooners this year. 

