Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Chris Dukes

Bastrop Cedar Creek defensive end Alfred Collins has been atop the Texas prospect list for the past two months and the Longhorns aren't the only ones taking notice. 

Collins has been rising up prospect rankings all year and now sits as the No. 2 defensive end and No. 5 prospect in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports. 

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Collins was awarded his fifth star by the recruiting service in their final 2020 prospect rankings, an honor he earned thanks in large part to a strong showing during the All American Bowl and week leading up to it in San Antoinio. 

Playing his high school ball right down the road from the Forty Acres, he's been considered to be a Texas lean through most of the recruiting process. His mother, Benita Pollard, was a former Texas women's basketball player. 

The Longhorns' new defensive coordinator Chris Ash and defensive line coach Oscar Giles have been putting in major face time with Collins, particularly since most of the class was squared away during the early signing period. Though Texas head coach Tom Herman can't officially comment on unsigned recruits, he dropped a heavy hint on just how much the Longhorns want Collins, saying there were a couple of defensive linemen the staff "highly covets" during his early signing day press conference. 

Of course, with a player of Collins' caliber, there is always going to be competition. Both Oklahoma and Alabama have been making a push for his services as well with Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley spotted in attendance at a Cedar Creek game earlier this year. 

Collins appears to be taking the process seriously announcing a few months back that he would wait until national signing day to fully weigh his options.

