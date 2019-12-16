Texas Football: Multiple Sources Reporting Chris Ash to Be Named DC

Multiple sources are now reporting that former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash will be named Texas' next defensive coordinator.

247 Sports, Yahoo Sports and Brian Davis from the Austin American Statesman have both commented on Ash in the last two days, though the report has yet to be confirmed by the university.

Ash has worked as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State before taking the head coaching job at Rutgers. He was 8-32 during his time Scarlett Knights' head man.

The Longhorns have been without a defensive coordinator since Todd Orlando was let go on Dec. 2 and have been conducting a search that Herman has called "national and exhaustive".

In addition to hiring a new defensive coordinator, the Longhorns are also currently looking for a new offensive coordinator after the team reassigned former OC Tim Beck on the same day they let Orlando go after following up last year's 10-4 Sugar Bowl win with a disappointing 7-5 regular season on the Forty Acres.

Herman and Ash have a history, both working under Urban Meyer on the Ohio State staff before the current Texas head coach left to take the Houston head coaching job in 2015.

Ash has some experience coaching in the Big 12, serving on the Iowa State staff from 2000-06 and again in 2009.

There is no word on what kind of contract Ash would receive if he were to take the Texas job, but one would think it would be comparable to other blue-blood defensive coordinators.