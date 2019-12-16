LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Multiple Sources Reporting Chris Ash to Be Named DC

Chris Dukes

Multiple sources are now reporting that former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash will be named Texas' next defensive coordinator. 

247 Sports, Yahoo Sports and Brian Davis from the Austin American Statesman have both commented on Ash in the last two days, though the report has yet to be confirmed by the university. 

Ash has worked as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State before taking the head coaching job at Rutgers. He was 8-32 during his time Scarlett Knights' head man. 

The Longhorns have been without a defensive coordinator since Todd Orlando was let go on Dec. 2 and have been conducting a search that Herman has called "national and exhaustive". 

In addition to hiring a new defensive coordinator, the Longhorns are also currently looking for a new offensive coordinator after the team reassigned former OC Tim Beck on the same day they let Orlando go after following up last year's 10-4 Sugar Bowl win with a disappointing 7-5 regular season on the Forty Acres. 

Herman and Ash have a history, both working under Urban Meyer on the Ohio State staff before the current Texas head coach left to take the Houston head coaching job in 2015. 

Ash has some experience coaching in the Big 12, serving on the Iowa State staff from 2000-06 and again in 2009. 

There is no word on what kind of contract Ash would receive if he were to take the Texas job, but one would think it would be comparable to other blue-blood defensive coordinators. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Men's Basketball defeats Central Michigan, 87-76

Chris Dukes

Junior guard Jase Febres posted a game-high 23 points while hitting 7-of-10 three-pointers, while sophomore guard Courtney Ramey added a career-high 20 points.

Texas Football: Texas, Utah Head Coaches Come From Same Coaching Tree

Chris Dukes

Both Tom Herman and Kyle Whittingham cut their teeth as coordinators under Urban Meyer

Texas Football: Utah Will Test Texas' Toughness

Chris Dukes

The Utes' physicality, speed on defense will make for a tough Alamo Bowl draw

Texas Football: Potential DC Candidate Gets Contract Extension With Current School

Chris Dukes

The Utah defensive coordinator is one of the hottest names in assistant coaching right now

Texas Football: UT selected to play Utah in Valero Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns and Utes will meet on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio.

Texas Football: Watch: UT Senior Football Players Pose in Their Graduation Robes

Chris Dukes

Texas seniors recently had an opportunity to show off their graduation robes at the UT football facility

Texas Football: Podcast: Breaking Down the OC/DC Search

Chris Dukes

Chris and Dalton look at likely candidates for offensive and defensive coordinator and add a couple names of their own to the hat

Texas Football: Looking for an OC? Why Not Give Chad Morris a Call

Chris Dukes

The former Arkansas and SMU head coach's name hasn't shown up much on Texas' OC candidate list, but maybe it should?

Texas Football: Potential OC Candidate Graham Harrell Seems to Have Plenty of Options on His Plate

Chris Dukes

Harrell seemed like a top choice for Texas earlier this week, but the 34-year-old's dance card is filling up quickly

Texas Football: Duvernay, Shackelford lead UT All Big 12 Honorees

Chris Dukes

Longhorns place two on first team, two on second team