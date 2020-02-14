LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: New Texas WR Coach Comes Highly-Recommended

Chris Dukes

Hiring a new assistant coach at the Power Five level is an exhaustive process. It involves calling other coaches for recommendations, interviewing prospects and scouring FCS and even lower levels for potential prodigies. 

For Tom Herman, his next receivers coach was right under his nose. 

Andre Coleman had been brought in the year before as an analyst on the staff, tasked with helping to develop gameplans and other lesser coaching duties. He was called up to an active coaching role for bowl prep as the program looking for a replacement for Drew Mehringer. 

It was during that time that he bonded with the receivers group, particularly seniors Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay, earning a strong endorsement from the two team captains. 

They both came into my office (separately) and said, this guy's the real deal," Herman said. "And you know that it's not like we're gonna let former players hire assistants, but just to have that kind of endorsement in such a small period of time was very valuable to me."

Perhaps it was Coleman's hands-on NFL experience that helped him relate well to the players. Through his playing career (that included a kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXIX) Coleman was exposed to numerous different coaching philosophies, techniques and styles. 

"There are some, you know, some detailed things and tricks, you know that, that I've been able to learn over the years through my journey of playing the game," Coleman said. "I've been fortunate enough to be around some pretty good coaches and be in played with some pretty good players and so some of the things I've learned from those guys."

With a receivers room full of talent, but light on experience, Coleman isn't guaranteeing any starting positions going into 2020. 

"I don't care if your scholarship guy or your walk-on guy, the best guys are going to play and the film but the film never lies," Coleman said. 

What do you think?

Did Texas make the right call hiring Coleman? Which assistant coach are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments and let your voice be heard. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Malcolm Roach Doesn't Believe He was Properly Utilized at UT

Malcolm Roach doesn't think the Longhorns properly utilized their defensive line talent during his time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Looking Into Jordan Whittington's Position Change

Texas should benefit from Whittington playing his natural position

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

A win in Ames could help set Texas on the right course for a stretch run

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: UT AD Offers Vote of Confidence for Tom Herman in Recent Podcast

Chris Del Conte was candid in his support for his head coach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Andre Coleman Wants to Bring More Versatility to the Texas Receivers

The new Longhorns receivers coach doesn't want to classify players as 'inside' or 'outside' receivers

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Jericho Sims out Indefinitely With Back Injury

In need of a big run down the stretch, the Longhorns will have to proceed without their standout junior guard for the time being

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Wide Receiver Malcolm Epps Moving to Tight End

The will-be redshirt sophomore caught 20 passes for 232 yards at receiver last year

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Chris Ash Sees 'Similarities' between Joseph Ossai and J.J. Watt

The new Texas defensive coordinator has coached some of the best pass rushers in the country during his career

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Offense won't change 'guts' or 'bones' under new OC Mike Yurcich

The Longhorns will keep many of the same concepts and terminology going forward with their new coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns add future non-conference opponent

Texas will host San Jose State in 2025

Longhorn Country Staff