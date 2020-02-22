LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Redshirt Freshman Receiver Reportedly Suspended From Team

Chris Dukes

Texas football fans woke up to some potentially-bad news this morning with a report surfacing that freshman receiver Kennedy Lewis has been suspended from the team. 

According to a story from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com, Lewis will miss all of spring practice. 

The report also states that Lewis should return for summer workouts and fall camp. 

Lewis caught one pass for 37 yards last season and played in two games. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver's absence would be a hit to a depth chart that is already looking a little thin entering spring practice. 

Josh Moore and Brennan Eagles look like the projected starters at outside receiver, though Moore's eligibility to play is still up in the air pending the results of his court case over the next few months. 

With Malcolm Epps' move to tight end, Al'Vonte Woodard (three catches for 28 yards last season) and Marcus Washington (three catches for 33 yards last season) are the only other two outside receivers on the depth chart entering spring workouts. 

Texas enters the season attempting to replace its two leading pass-catchers in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay. New receivers coach Andre Johnson is looking up and down the depth chart to find guys that want to work in new offensive coordinator Mike Yurchich's system. 

"The best guys are going to play and I don't care if your scholarship guy or your walk-on guy, the best guys are going to play," Coleman said. "The film never lies. My high school coach told me that a long time ago, film never lies, right? And so we'll put on the film and whoever in who's whoever does things the right way and they're disciplined and do things the right way on and off the field, will be the guys that play."

