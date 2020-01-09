Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Cornerback To Enter the Transfer Portal

LonghornMaven
Chris Dukes

Texas cornerback Donovan Duvernay is entering the transfer portal according to multiple media outlets. 

The redshirt junior appeared on four games this season, recording two tackles against Rice . He has played just six games total through his Texas career. 

The twin brother of star Texas receiver Devin Duvernay. The two players arrived on the Forty Acres at the same time, but Devin was called into immediate action while Donovan took a year to redshirt, giving him one extra season of eligibility. 

 Donovan is likely seeking more playing time with younger players like Anthony Cook, D'Shawn Jamison and Kobe Boyce all earning starts in 2019 over him. He would have immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer wherever he lands. 

Duvernay's departure will free up a valuable scholarship for Texas, which graduated a tiny senior class this season though it is unknown whether his spot would go to a 2020 recruit or possibly be used to try and get help in the transfer portal for a team switching both offensive and defensive coordinators. 

Texas brings in just one true cornerback in the 2020 class in Tyler-John Tyler's Kitan Crawford, but with the young talent that earned experience this year, the Longhorns have to feel fairly good about where they stand at the positoin right now. 

What do you think? 

Sound off in the comments below to let us know whether Texas should go after a transfer or JUCO corner or stick with what they have at the position going into 2020. 

