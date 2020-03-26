LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Report: Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Denzel Okafor may be entering the transfer portal. 

According to a report from 247Sports, the Lewisville, Texas native may be seeking a graduate transfer to another school after spending four years on the Forty Acres. 

Okafor has played in 39 career games with five starts. After contriuting on special teams and in the Longhorns 18-wheeler package as a freshman, he competed for a starting job as a true sophomore, earning four starts and playing in 12 games. 

The coaching staff elected to redshirt Okafor in 2018. He found himself behind Derek Kerstetter on the depth chart in 2019, earning one start against Iowa State and contributing on special teams. 

With the graduation of senior center Zach Shackelford, many expected Kerstetter to move over to right tackle and clear the way for Okafor to battle Christian Jones for starts at right tackle. 

If this report is true it will likely lead to several shifts upfront for Texas going into 2020 with players moving positions to fill out the depth chart as evenly as possible with potentially only two returning starters up front to protect senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and block for what could be the Longhorns most talented backfield in quite some time (Roschon Johnson, Keaontay Ingram and Bijan Robinson). 

Texas has a large group of young and talented offensive linemen who have been learning in the program but have yet to prove themselves on the field. Now it looks like the future for these players may come sooner rather than later. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 10, Malik Jefferson

Jefferson was a game-changer for Texas

Tomer Barazani

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 1 - Kevin Durant

Durant has become one of the most recognized athletes in the world

Tomer Barazani

Watch: Former Texas Thorpe Award Winner and Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Deliver Message to Longhorn Nation

Arron Ross and wife Sanya Richards-Ross teamed up to ask Texas fans to stay in amid growing concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New Texas Linebackers Coach Excited to Work With DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown is making a move to linebacker to set him up for future success in the NFL

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Receiver (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have extended an offer to Westlake's Jaden Greathouse

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank as Richest College Program in the Country

Texas finished ahead of Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State on the list

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans

Chris Dukes

Should Texas Softball Claim a National Title for 2020?

The Longhorns finished the year No. 1 in the Softball America Poll, should they be considered this year's national champions?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Will Tommy Brockermeyer continue his family's strong tradition on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Opening a Sneaker Store

The Houston Rockets forward is starting a business

Tomer Barazani