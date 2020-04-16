Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger's Fundrasier for Those Affected by COVID-19 Crosses $100K Mark

LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took to Twitter in March in an attempt to help raise money to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus. 

This week the fundrasier crossed a major milestone, going over $100,000 in donations. 

As Texas football spring practice has ground to a halt, the Longhorn quarterback is looking to help out local and national institutions. 

"We've all been affected by this global crisis in one way or another," Ehlinger said. "I want to use this time to create a Gofundme page to raise money for releif with the coronavirus."

Among those set to benefit from Ehlinger's Gofundme include the Boys and Girls Club of America, Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Pets Alive.

Ehlinger also included a shout-out to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who set up a similar fundraising campaign earlier in the week. The campaign became the source of some confusion when it was briefly suspended by what some thought was an order from the NCAA. 

It turned out to be the Clemson compliance department, which briefly took down the fundraiser amid concerns about NCAA rules.

The NCAA itself later clarified its position.

"The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families," they said in a statement. "We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by the illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts."

Ehlinger also stated his campaign had cleared the University of Texas c

ompliance department.

If you would like to donate to Ehlinger's Gofundme campaign follow this link. 

