Texas Football: Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive End

With Texas' switch to a four-down-linemen scheme, perhaps no position is undergoing as drastic a change as defensive end. 

Add in the fact that Texas graduates its most productive end from last year in Malcolm Roach and you have an intriguing position battle in the works for spring football. 

'Jack' 1) Joseph Ossai 2) Byron Vaughns 

The 'Jack' position is part defensive end and part outside linebacker, meant to be a multiple, versatile weapon that allows Texas to shift between even and odd fronts without changing personnel. 

Ossai has legitimate All American potential at the spot. Texas moved him closer to the line of scrimmage in preparation for the Longhorns' matchup with Utah with spectacular results. 

He was named the game's defensive MVP with nine tackles, six for loss and three sacks in the win. 

Byron Vaughns is an interesting prospect behind Ossai. The staff is moving him from linebacker to the newly-created position to take advantage of his athleticism, particularly his ability to get off the ball and create problems on the outside. 

While he most likely won't challenge for the starting job, the physical demand that the 'jack' position brings could create the need for Vaughns to rotate in and spell Ossai during the course of the game.   

Defensive end 1) Marquez Bimage 2) Jacoby Jones 3) Myron Warren 

Roach's old position is perhaps the most interesting going into fall camp. Ta'Quon Graham played behind him last year, but early reports have him moving down to one of the tackle spots. That leaves a scramble to fill the position between a bunch of talented-but-unproven players. 

Bimage has the most experience. The senior appeared in 19 games over the course of his career including quite a few meaningful snaps. He'll probably get first crack at the job, but there will be plenty of opportunities for Jones and Warren to jump in. There's also the possibility that another player moves over to join this battle before spring ball is over. The staff is clearly still evaluating its defensive line talent and assigning players to the spots they will best help the team. 

