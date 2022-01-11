Texas Football Announces Date for Orange-White Spring Game

The Texas Longhorns came out of the Early Signing Period with tons of optimism as the team enters year two under Steve Sarkisian.

With a fresh and new recruiting class that includes players like quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, defensive back Terrance Brooks, and versatile playmaker Xavion Brice, a 5-7 record in 2021 could become a thing of the past as quickly as this spring.

Fans will get their first look at the new roster on Saturday, April 23, as the university officially announced the date for the annual Orange-White Spring Game on Tuesday morning.

The Longhorns could be in a position to add more talent on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the official date for National Signing Day.

"We're not done yet," Sarkisian said on Dec. 15. "I think there's still some things to come. Credit to the staff. Identifying the players not only from a skillset standpoint but from a character standpoint and a football IQ standpoint ... clearly, we addressed some pressing needs."

For starters, these needs included additional talent on the offensive line. The Longhorns were able to secure signatures from offensive linemen like Kelvin Banks Jr., Cameron Williams, Neto Umelozulu, Cole Hutson, and Connor Robertson.

The Longhorns were a productive offense during stretches of the 2021 season, but some of the inconsistency can be attributed to subpar offensive line play.

Still, it's anyone's guess how all of these new players will mesh together. April 23 will give Texas fans an idea.

