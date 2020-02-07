LonghornsCountry
Texas completed its 10-person on-field staff today with the hiring of Mark Hagen. 

Hagen will coach defensive tackles and be an associate head coach for the Longhorns after serving as defensive tackles coach and co-defensive coordinator for Indiana for the past four years. 

Hagen competed against new defensive coordinator Chris Ash for the past few years in the Big 12 while Ash was at Rutgers and Ohio State with each coach gaining mutual respect for the other. 

“Mark came really highly recommended, is a coach Chris Ash has been very familiar with and impressed by, and is someone we all had great visits with during the interview process,” head coach Tom Herman said. “He loves football and coaching, really connected with everyone and has a tremendous reputation as a coach, recruiter and as an outstanding person. He has strong ties to our state, as well, and when you look at the places he’s been, they’ve had great success developing defensive linemen and have had really productive units. We’re very excited about what he’ll bring to our staff, thrilled to have him onboard and looking forward to getting him to Austin.”

An Indiana alumnus, Hagen has 28 years of coaching experience and has been a part of 13 bowl games. He has coached 25 players who have gone on to the NFL and twice been recognized by Rivals.com as one of the best recuiters in the country. 

Perhaps most importantly for Texas, Hagen has experience recruiting the state of Texas. It was during his tenure at Texas A&M that he was recognized twice as one of the country's top recruiters. Hagen has been able to maintain that relationship with area high school coaches while back at Indiana. 

“I’ve been able to recruit the state of Texas, and there’s no greater state for recruiting than Texas high school football,” Hagen said. “You learn really quickly the tradition and pageantry and just the love of the game as you go around the state, so I can’t wait to reconnect with those prior relationships. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program and is going to be very important for Texas Football to continue on the path it’s on, and continue on that for years to come. I’m really excited about getting back there, working with the staff and diving into spring practice.”

