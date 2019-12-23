Texas Football: The Latest on the Offensive Coordinator Search

LonghornMaven
Texas' defensive coordinator search ended sooner than expected, but the same may not be true for the other side of the ball. 

When talking about his search for an offensive coordinator, Texas head coach Tom Herman said it may involve the NFL and teams still currently playing, leaving a timetable up in the air. 

"I promised our players I promised the recruits that we would get the very best and you know, most of those guys are still playing in bowl games and are in the NFL," Herman said. "So yeah, I have explored some NFL options as well. So, you know, this is something that that could take a while because of, you know, the bowl games that these guys are playing and coaching."

One name that has come up from some outlets in recent days is Ohio State quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich would make sense in a lot of ways. The 44-year-old Yurcich has five years of experience both coaching and recruiting in the Big 12 working at Oklahoma State under head coach Mike Gundy. Before that, he had the same job at Division II schools Edinboro and Shippensburg.

His offenses at Oklahoma State were diverse and dynamic and he was a big part of recruiting the likes of Mason Rudolph (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) and current Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders. This past season he played a key role in developing Justin Fields into a Heisman finalist at Ohio State. 

With a coaching tree that includes offensive gurus Gundy and Ryan Day, Yurcich would bring a diverse seasoning to the Texas program. Add in the fact that Yurcich could call plays at Texas, unlike Ohio State and you can see how he could be lured out of Columbus to the Forty Acres. 

Either way, one would expect Yurcich to be busy prepping his Buckeyes for their Dec. 28 College Football Playoff game against Clemson, but things could move quickly after that if both parties are interested. 

