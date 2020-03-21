Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman made a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank  this week, giving back as COVID-19 continues to present challenges to the community. 

Herman also released a PSA to the fanbase, urging people to adhere to the social guidelines officials have recommended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

"Longhorn Nation, these are unprecedented and trying times we’re in," Herman said in a statement to fans. "We’ve been handed a challenge that none of us expected. We’re dealing with great uncertainty and an opponent we all must defeat. To come away successful, it requires discipline, determination, commitment, patience and perseverance. The message in response has been clear: We’re in this together, and it’s imperative that like any great team, we unite, come together and wage this fight as one.

"We will get through this, be stronger and have brighter days ahead. I can’t wait for the time when we’re back together, back on the playing field and hearing the prideful chants of Texas fight. That day will come again, but in the meantime be diligent, be mindful, be prepared and follow all of the guidelines set by the medical professionals, from washing your hands to social distancing. Everything matters. Now more than ever is the time to go 1-0 in everything that you do. Your teammates are counting on you. From our Longhorn football family to yours, take care of yourselves and those around you. The Eyes of Texas are upon you, and Hook ‘Em Horns.”

It was the first public statement from the Texas head coach since the university suspended all athletic activities last week. The Texas spring practice schedule is up in the air going forward as 

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 4 - Avery Bradley

Bradley finds himself on a championship contender this season as a member of the Lakers

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

The Texas season might have gone much different had it not been for this play.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns 2019 Season - No. 5

Texas' season could have been drastically different had these moments gone different

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Big 12 Still Discussing a Return to Spring Football Practice

According to recent remarks from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, spring practice hasn't been completely removed from the table

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bill Belichick Got Another Steal in Former Longhorn Adrian Phillips

Phillips is exactly the kind of heady player that thrives in the Patriots' system

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Will be the Perfect Mentor for Daniel Jones

The Longhorn legend is headed to the New York Giants after signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million upfront

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Athlete

Texas is hoping to secure the talents of versatile 2022 athlete Jordan Hudson

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Alex Okafor Looking to Bounce Back From Injury

Okafor missed the Kansas City Chiefs' run through the postseason to the Super Bowl with a torn pectoral muscle

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Safety

Longhorns extend scholarship offer to Garland's Chace Biddle

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Draft Site Posts Update on Devin Duvernay's Draft Stock

Projections could see Duvernay falling to day three at the upcoming NFL Draft

Chris Dukes