Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Texas head coach Tom Herman made a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank this week, giving back as COVID-19 continues to present challenges to the community.

Herman also released a PSA to the fanbase, urging people to adhere to the social guidelines officials have recommended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Longhorn Nation, these are unprecedented and trying times we’re in," Herman said in a statement to fans. "We’ve been handed a challenge that none of us expected. We’re dealing with great uncertainty and an opponent we all must defeat. To come away successful, it requires discipline, determination, commitment, patience and perseverance. The message in response has been clear: We’re in this together, and it’s imperative that like any great team, we unite, come together and wage this fight as one.

"We will get through this, be stronger and have brighter days ahead. I can’t wait for the time when we’re back together, back on the playing field and hearing the prideful chants of Texas fight. That day will come again, but in the meantime be diligent, be mindful, be prepared and follow all of the guidelines set by the medical professionals, from washing your hands to social distancing. Everything matters. Now more than ever is the time to go 1-0 in everything that you do. Your teammates are counting on you. From our Longhorn football family to yours, take care of yourselves and those around you. The Eyes of Texas are upon you, and Hook ‘Em Horns.”

It was the first public statement from the Texas head coach since the university suspended all athletic activities last week. The Texas spring practice schedule is up in the air going forward as