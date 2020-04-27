Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Latest Longhorns Football Commit

LonghornsCountry
Atascocita High School tight end Landen King gave his verbal pledge to join the Longhorns' 2021 recruiting class on Sunday evening. 

As news circulated concerning three-star tight end Landen King's recent commitment to Texas, the Longhorn fan base was quick to voice its pleasure. 

One of the well-wishers stood out above the others in the Twitter replies. That of 2021 Longhorn commit Jalen Milroe. The Katy-Tompkins signal caller is the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class and No. 11 overall player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

Texas fans could see these two making connections for touchdowns on the Forty Acres in the future.  

King also appears to be working on recruiting more players for the Texas class already including J.D. Coffey and Deuce Harmon. 

Watching his film: King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level. With some time in the weight room, King could be somewhere between tight end and wide receiver, something like what Lil Jordan Humphrey did for Texas in 2018.

