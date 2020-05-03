Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Latest Recruiting Win

Texas' recent hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jordon Thomas.

With Thomas' pledge the Longhorns have secured verbal commitments from 2020 cornerback Jahdae Barron, 2021 tight end Landen King and grad transfer Tarik Black from Michigan in the last week.

Thomas chose Texas over offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU and Texas A & M.

From Port Arthur, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is the No. 15 weak-side defensive end, No. 36 player in Texas and No. 235 overall prospect in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Thomas is strong enough to play on the line with his hand in the dirt and plenty fast enough to cover in space when the job calls for it. Thomas fits Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who can get upfield in a hurry and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He could have a future as the Longhorns traditional defensive end or at the hybrid "jack" position. There's also potential for Thomas to add some bulk and move down to a three-technique defensive tackle in Chris Ash's four-man scheme. With his quick-twitch ability he would be a strong force against interior linemen with a little more strength on his frame.

