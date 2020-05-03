LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Latest Recruiting Win

Chris Dukes

Texas' recent hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jordon Thomas. 

With Thomas' pledge the Longhorns have secured verbal commitments from 2020 cornerback Jahdae Barron, 2021 tight end Landen King and grad transfer Tarik Black from Michigan in the last week. 

Thomas chose Texas over offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU and Texas A&M.

From Port Arthur, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is the No. 15 weak-side defensive end, No. 36 player in Texas and No. 235 overall prospect in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Thomas is strong enough to play on the line with his hand in the dirt and plenty fast enough to cover in space when the job calls for it. Thomas fits Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who can get upfield in a hurry and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He could have a future as the Longhorns traditional defensive end or at the hybrid "jack" position. There's also potential for Thomas to add some bulk and move down to a three-technique defensive tackle in Chris Ash's four-man scheme. With his quick-twitch ability he would be a strong force against interior linemen with a little more strength on his frame.

The weekend news spread quickly across the Longhorn fan base as people took to Twitter to express their happiness. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Texas

The Longhorns pick up a commitment from Port Arthur's Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Hits Up Five Star Recruit on Video Call

Texas is hoping to make the nation's No. 1 OT a third-generation Longhorn

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting Target Picks Herm Edwards, Arizona State

The Metroplex defender is a rising prospect on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Twitter Reacts to Texas' Late 2020 Recruiting Surprise

Texas always wanted another cornerback in the 2020 class. It had one fall into its lap in Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land East Coast Offensive Tackle

The Longhorns are in contention for the services of high-upside OL Tristan Bounds

Chris Dukes

Tom Herman Talks About the Texas' First-Round Draft Drought

The Longhorns haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2015

Chris Dukes

My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics to host all-day virtual celebration on Friday, May 1.

Longhorn Country Staff

NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Are these Longhorns making what they are worth in the NFL?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Texas has extended an offer to top junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Get Late Surprise as 2020 CB Falls into Texas' Lap Nearly 3 Months After Signing Day

Texas had resigned itself to just one cornerback in the class before four-star prospect Jahdae Barron popped onto the scene in mid-April.

Chris Dukes