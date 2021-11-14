Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

    The Texas Longhorns’ losing streak continues; Texas dominated 57-56 by one of the worst teams in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks
    Author:

    On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns’ devastating losing streak continued. This time, the Longhorns lost 57-56 in overtime to the Kansas Jayhawks.

    The Longhorns’ defense showed absolutely no fight at DKR, giving up 420 total yards and allowing the weak Jayhawk offense to go 11-17 on third down.

    Both quarterbacks (Casey Thompson and Hudson Card) had little success on the field.

    Card threw a pick-six just before the half, making it 21 unanswered for the Jayhawks and increasing Kansas’s lead to 35-14 at halftime.

    Texas’s second-half surge of 14 points in the last four minutes led to a tie and pushed the game into overtime. After a Texas touchdown, Kansas went on to score, wisely going for two and effectively ending the game.

    In addition, star running back Bijan Robinson left the game late in the third quarter due to a serious elbow injury.

    Although he had six touchdowns, Casey Thompson still had a shaky game with many inaccurate throws and a crucial interception late in the fourth.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17159260
    Play
    Football

    Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

    The Texas Longhorns’ losing streak continues; Texas dominated 57-56 by one of the worst teams in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161406
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga Overwhelm Longhorns in Top 5 Matchup

    The Texas Longhorns had no answer for Timme or the Bulldogs as they fell behind by 20 at halftime and were unable to rally

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159966
    Play
    News

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas

    1 hour ago

    What’s next for Texas football? Clearly, something needs to change. Following Texas’s loss to Iowa State, a leaked video shows defensive line coach Bo Davis went off expressing his frustration with the team. 

    Unfortunately for the struggling Longhorns, not much seems to have changed since then.

    Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go back to the drawing board, looking to end the season on a somewhat positive note.

    The Longhorns, now 4-6, will travel to Morgantown and face the West Virginia Mountaineers next Saturday, needing a win for bowl eligibility.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17159260
    Football

    Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

    The Texas Longhorns’ losing streak continues; Texas dominated 57-56 by one of the worst teams in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161406
    Men's Basketball

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga Overwhelm Longhorns in Top 5 Matchup

    The Texas Longhorns had no answer for Timme or the Bulldogs as they fell behind by 20 at halftime and were unable to rally

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159966
    News

    Following Kansas Loss, The Texas Longhorns Are In Shambles

    The Texas Longhorns must go back to the drawing board following an embarrassing showing vs. Kansas

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16967103
    Football

    Live Updates: Kansas 57, Texas 56 FINAL

    Texas is looking to get back in the win column vs. a downtrodden Kansas team. Stick with Longhorns Country for up-to-the-minute updates from DKR

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17161493
    Men's Basketball

    Live Updates: Texas vs Gonzaga

    The No. 5 Longhorns will look for an early-season upset on the road against the number-one ranked team in the nation

    2 hours ago
    bijan-isu1
    News

    Bijan Robinson Leaves Kansas Game With Serious Injury

    The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback late in the game vs. Kansas

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17059008
    Football

    How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas

    Texas returns home on Saturday looking to end their losing streak. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the game.

    14 hours ago
    Devon-Campbell-at-Texas-663.v1
    Football

    Campbell, Dewberry, Williams: Texas' Top In-State Line Targets to Visit Saturday

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Nov 12, 2021