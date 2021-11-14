Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns’ devastating losing streak continued. This time, the Longhorns lost 57-56 in overtime to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns’ defense showed absolutely no fight at DKR, giving up 420 total yards and allowing the weak Jayhawk offense to go 11-17 on third down.

Both quarterbacks (Casey Thompson and Hudson Card) had little success on the field.

Card threw a pick-six just before the half, making it 21 unanswered for the Jayhawks and increasing Kansas’s lead to 35-14 at halftime.

Texas’s second-half surge of 14 points in the last four minutes led to a tie and pushed the game into overtime. After a Texas touchdown, Kansas went on to score, wisely going for two and effectively ending the game.

In addition, star running back Bijan Robinson left the game late in the third quarter due to a serious elbow injury.

Although he had six touchdowns, Casey Thompson still had a shaky game with many inaccurate throws and a crucial interception late in the fourth.

What’s next for Texas football? Clearly, something needs to change. Following Texas’s loss to Iowa State, a leaked video shows defensive line coach Bo Davis went off expressing his frustration with the team.

Unfortunately for the struggling Longhorns, not much seems to have changed since then.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go back to the drawing board, looking to end the season on a somewhat positive note.

The Longhorns, now 4-6, will travel to Morgantown and face the West Virginia Mountaineers next Saturday, needing a win for bowl eligibility.

