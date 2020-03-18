LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Watch: Relive Sam Ehlinger's Reverse Touchdown Pass Against Oklahoma State

Chris Dukes

The Texas offense was clicking on all cylinders in the team's conference opener against Oklahoma State. 

In this clip recently posted by the Texas football Twitter account, you can see one of the more inventive highlight-reel plays from the entire season when Sam Ehlinger handed the ball to Keontay Ingram, who sprinted right before pitching the ball back to Jake Smith. Smith threw the ball back to Ehlinger a split second later and Ehlinger fired the ball downfield to Cade Brewer. Brewer raced into the end zone.

The 25-yard scoring toss gave the Longhorns a 28-23 lead and put them up for good with 5:30 to go in the third quarter. 

Texas would go on to capture a 36-30 win over the Cowboys thanks in large part to 498 yards of total offense including 281 and four scores through the air from Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger added another 70 on the ground. 

Ingram finished the game with 114 yards rushing. 

The Longhorns - then ranked No. 12 in the country - got their first home win over Oklahoma State since 2008 and Tom Herman's first win over the Cowboys as Texas' head coach. 

The great news for Texas fans? All four players involved in the play - Brewer, Ehlinger, Smith and Ingram - return in 2020 for what Longhorns fans are hoping will be a breakout year after a disappointing 8-5 finish in 2019.

