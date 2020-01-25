LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Watch: Texas Wide Receivers Coach Returns Kickoff for a Touchdown in Super Bowl XXIX

Chris Dukes

When Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman instructs on the field, he's coming from a place of experience. 

The current Longhorn assistant coach has carved out a place for himself in the history of the game with one of the most memorable plays on football's biggest stage. 

25 years ago, while a member of the San Diego Chargers, Coleman caught a kickoff on the 2-yard line and sprinted right through the middle of the San Francisco 49ers for a touchdown in front of 83 million viewers on television.

At the time it was the longest kickoff return in Super Bowl history and still stands out as second-longest. He also set records in the game for most kickoff return yards and most total return yards.

When his playing days were over Coleman returned to his alma mater Kansas State to learn under former college coach Bill Snyder. In 2019 he joined the Texas coaching staff as an analyst and was promoted to the on-field staff in January. 

“We are really fortunate and excited to be adding Andre to our full-time coaching staff,” Herman said after the hire. “He’s a veteran coach who is highly respected, but working with him every day last year gave us a chance to personally see his passion for the game and love for the players. When he stepped in to coach our wide receivers, recruit and work more closely with our coaching staff and players for the Alamo Bowl, we all came away extremely impressed. Andre covers all the bases – he has a great offensive mind, is a tremendous and proven developer of players, outstanding recruiter and just an awesome person and addition to our staff.”

