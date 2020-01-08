Texas Football: What Matt Rhule News Means for Texas on the Recruiting Trail

If all reports are to believed (and at this point, they look pretty conclusive) Baylor's Matt Rhule is leaving Waco and headed to Carolina to take over as the Panthers' next head coach.

In just three seasons at Baylor, Rhule took the program from a 1-11 cellar-dweller to one of the most formidable in the Big 12. And he did it the right way.

It's going to be a tough act to follow for Bears fans, but what exactly does this move mean for the Longhorns?

1. The path to the Big 12 title just eased up a little

Texas found out the hard way this year exactly how tough a Matt Rhule Baylor team could be in a 24-10 loss in Waco that wasn't even as close as the final score indicates.

There will still be remnants of the program he left behind and with the right coach, the Bears may be able to stay the course, but it's hard to imagine a home date with a Baylor team without Rhule measuring up to last year's road contest in Waco in the challenge department.

2. It's going to hurt the league's credibility

The Big 12 had a rough showing in bowl season. In fact, Texas' win over Utah marked the only victory for the league in a pitiful 1-5 outing.

Having a 10-plus-win program like Baylor in the conference helped Oklahoma jump back into the College Football Playoff race this year.

In the era of committees, resumes and strength of schedule, having one less potential chance at a quality win leaves a little less margin for error.

3. Opportunities open up on the recruiting trail (sooner than later)

The Longhorns and Bears are locked in a couple of serious recruiting battles in the 2020 class and the departure of Rhule could very well give Texas a leg up.

Alfred Collins comes to mind first. Baylor had made some headway on the Cedar Creek, Texas product over the past few months and looked like it might steal a talented defensive line recruit from Texas' own back yard.

Princely Umanmielen is another name that could circle back around over the next couple of weeks. A one-time Texas commit, Umanmielen looked like a heavy Baylor lean over the past few weeks, but this news could change that and put him back in play.