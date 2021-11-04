Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Updates Status of WR Joshua Moore

After multiple reports surfaced that Texas wideout Joshua Moore had a heated exchange with the Longhorns coaching staff in Wednesday's practice, the junior's status with the program was, at the time, in doubt.

According to one of the reports, Moore's most volatile confrontation was with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took over the program this past January from Tom Herman.

On Thursday, however, Sarkisian cleared the air on Moore's situation, telling the media that it was simply a matter of coaching and discipline and that Moore is still with the team.

"He's getting coached, and that's what we do," Sarkisian said. "I think sometimes people get this misconception that because I'm a player's coach, that we don't coach hard. We have a demanding staff. We coach hard. We believe in discipline and doing things the right way."

Moore, who led the Longhorns in receiving in 2020, is coming off of a frustrating performance in the team's loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, in which he made a handful of critical mistakes that could have changed the outcome of the game, and was visibly upset on the sidelines.

The junior has 22 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Already without sophomore Jordan Whittington and freshman Troy Omeire for the remainder of the regular season, Texas can ill-afford another casualty at the wideout position.

Moore is currently backed up by freshman Casey Cain on the depth chart, while junior Al'vonte Woodard and freshman Kelvontay Dixon could also get involved should the need arise.

