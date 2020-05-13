Texas Included in Major Outlet's Preseason Top 25

Texas came into last season as a potential top 10 team and a trendy pick to represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, injuries quickly piled up early in the season. Texas could never quite seem to live up to the team that started the season with title hopes (or the one that gave eventual national champ LSU all it wanted in Austin in week two).

It led to Texas stumbling to an 8-5 finish and Tom Herman overhauling the assistant coaching roster.

Yet there were some reasons for Texas fans to get excited toward the end of the year. Back-to-back blowout wins - including a dominant 38-10 victory over a Utah team that had been a CFP contender most of the season - to end the season reminded Longhorn fans just how good this team could be when firing on all cylinders.

Now with 16 starters back, more quality players returning in the two-deep and the the country's most experienced active quarterback, the Longhorns are starting to get some early love from national publications.

CBS Sports is running its preseason top 25 and included Texas in at No. 17.

Here's what writer Tom Fornelli had to say about the Longhorns.

In a recent survey of Texas fans by The Athletic, 57.3% of respondents said they believe expectations for the program should be "College Football Playoff or bust." When asked what they thought Texas' record would be in 2020, the most popular answer among those respondents was 10-2, with it receiving 32.8% of the vote. Only 9.8% of the voters chose 12-0 or 11-1. That seems to fly in the face of the nearly 60% who believe this program should be competing for the playoff every season.



Fantasies and whims of a college football fanbase aside, 2020 looks to be a pivotal year for the Longhorns. While Oklahoma remains the prohibitive favorite, it enters the season with more questions surrounding it than it's had in recent years. Elsewhere in the conference, a serious contender has yet to emerge. Then there's Texas. A team with an impressive collection of talent and a senior quarterback. It's enough to make you wonder if Texas will finally be "back" in 2020, or if it'll just be back to the blackboard and starting over one more time.

Not really a declarative statement either way from Fornelli, who like many college football pundits out there thinks this may be the most wide-open the Big 12 race has looked in years, but doesn't seem to be sure the Longhorns are ready to seize the opportunity.

The placement at No. 17 is probably around fair, though. Texas has talent returning and some offseason momentum going for it, but this is still a group that has to prove it belongs among the college football elite before it is granted a spot in the top 10.