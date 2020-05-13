LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Included in Major Outlet's Preseason Top 25

Chris Dukes

Texas came into last season as a potential top 10 team and a trendy pick to represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff. 

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, injuries quickly piled up early in the season. Texas could never quite seem to live up to the team that started the season with title hopes (or the one that gave eventual national champ LSU all it wanted in Austin in week two). 

It led to Texas stumbling to an 8-5 finish and Tom Herman overhauling the assistant coaching roster. 

Yet there were some reasons for Texas fans to get excited toward the end of the year. Back-to-back blowout wins - including a dominant 38-10 victory over a Utah team that had been a CFP contender most of the season - to end the season reminded Longhorn fans just how good this team could be when firing on all cylinders. 

Now with 16 starters back, more quality players returning in the two-deep and the the country's most experienced active quarterback, the Longhorns are starting to get some early love from national publications. 

CBS Sports is running its preseason top 25 and included Texas in at No. 17. 

Here's what writer Tom Fornelli had to say about the Longhorns. 

In a recent survey of Texas fans by The Athletic, 57.3% of respondents said they believe expectations for the program should be "College Football Playoff or bust." When asked what they thought Texas' record would be in 2020, the most popular answer among those respondents was 10-2, with it receiving 32.8% of the vote. Only 9.8% of the voters chose 12-0 or 11-1. That seems to fly in the face of the nearly 60% who believe this program should be competing for the playoff every season.

Fantasies and whims of a college football fanbase aside, 2020 looks to be a pivotal year for the Longhorns. While Oklahoma remains the prohibitive favorite, it enters the season with more questions surrounding it than it's had in recent years. Elsewhere in the conference, a serious contender has yet to emerge. Then there's Texas. A team with an impressive collection of talent and a senior quarterback. It's enough to make you wonder if Texas will finally be "back" in 2020, or if it'll just be back to the blackboard and starting over one more time.

Not really a declarative statement either way from Fornelli, who like many college football pundits out there thinks this may be the most wide-open the Big 12 race has looked in years, but doesn't seem to be sure the Longhorns are ready to seize the opportunity. 

The placement at No. 17 is probably around fair, though. Texas has talent returning and some offseason momentum going for it, but this is still a group that has to prove it belongs among the college football elite before it is granted a spot in the top 10. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Brandon Jones Signs Contract With Dolphins

The former Texas standout will make $4.873 million over four years with a $1.104 signing bonus, according to sources

Chris Dukes

Three UT Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

Awards given annually to teams scoring in the top 10 percent in each sport with their Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Longhorn Country Staff

Overpaid or Underpaid? Earl Thomas

Over the past decade, there hasn’t been another safety as dominant and as consistent as Earl Thomas. He was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and, in the following years, helped produce one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.

Tomer Barazani

Is Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Ranked Too Low on ESPN's All Time NBA Players List?

Kevin Durant was named the 14th best player of all-time on ESPN’s recent list ranking the top 74 NBA players.INLINETwitter

Tomer Barazani

Four-Star Tight End High on Texas

The Longhorns are trying to land the services of big-framed East Texas tight end Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Comments on Transfer Receiver From Michigan

The Texas coach made a statement on new receiver Tarik Black

Chris Dukes

by

UT2020

No. 1 Ranked 2020 RB Bijan Robinson Coming to Texas to 'Make a College Football Playoff'

Robinson cites his strong relationship with running backs coach Stan Drayton as a major reason for coming to the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Mas0n12

Texas Officially Adds Final Piece of 2020 Recruiting Class

The Longhorns' 2020 class is now complete with the signing of Jahdae Barron

Chris Dukes

Latest Commitment Has Longhorns Knocking on the Door of a Top 10 Class Ranking

Another recruiting win over the weekend has Texas up three spots in the latest 247 Sports class rankings

Chris Dukes

Longhorns a Finalist in the Race to Land Four-Star LB

Texarkana's Clayton Smith included the Longhorns in his list of top six schools

Chris Dukes