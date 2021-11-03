Texas LB Terrance Cooks Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns were already struggling with depth at the linebacker position, but on Wednesday, that depth took yet another hit, when freshman linebacker Terrance Cooks II reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Cooks had been serving as a reserve linebacker in Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme but had not seen playing time since the team's blowout win over Rice -- his only appearance of the season.

Cooks did not record a stat during his time with the Longhorns.

According to the report from Horns 247's Nick Harris, Cooks entered the portal due to "the future of the linebacker position at Texas and him not being coached by the staff that recruited him among other factors."

Cooks, who was originally recruited by former Longhorns head coach Tom Herman out of Shadow Creek, was a two-time All-District performer in High School, helping the Sharks to an undefeated season and a state title in 2019.

As one of just two linebackers signed by the Longhorns in the 2021 class, Texas must now put an emphasis on the position heading into the final weeks of the 2022 cycle.

As it stands, Texas has just two players (Eoghan Kerry and Trevell Johnson), with Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins sitting as their top target left on the board at the position.

Texas is also likely set to lose weakside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to the upcoming NFL Draft, making the transfer portal a likely destination for the Longhorns to look at in the coming months.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.