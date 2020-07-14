Texas Longhorn Linebacker Reacts to 'Eyes of Texas' Decision

Texas Longhorns Juwan Mitchell doesn't plan on staying on the field for 'The Eyes of Texas' from the sound of his recent statement.

The senior took to social media to express his opinion on the school's decision to continue to play 'The Eyes of Texas' at the conclusion of ever Longhorns sporting event.

While the song will continue to play, student athletes will not be required to stay on the field and sing along with the song. Mitchell plans on exercising the new option.

All love Longhorn Nation that’s y’all song so enjoy it ... but imma go gladly jog straight off the field to celebrate with my team !!

Mitchell is entering his second year on the Forty Acres after transferring from Butler Community College. He played in 11 games last season and started in five.

The university released a series of planned changes to the campus and culture of the school and athletic program following an outcry from both current and former student athletes over the past few months.

The school's laid out its plans for "The Eyes of Texas" in a Monday statement.

(We will) Own, acknowledge and teach about all aspects of the origins of “The Eyes of Texas” as we continue to sing it moving forward with a redefined vision that unites our community. “The Eyes of Texas,” in its current form, will continue to be UT’s alma mater, but the university will work to reclaim and redefine what this song stands for, first by owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent, and then by partnering with the campus community to reimagine its future as a song that unites all Longhorns

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI