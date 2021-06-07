Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

In their second game of the season, the Texas Longhorns will travel to face a formidable Arkansas team.

The Arkansas Razorbacks, led by new head coach Sam Pittman, struggled this past season. However, the Razorbacks are returning a majority of their players from last season and expect to be much better this coming season.

A key distinction between the past season and the upcoming season will be Arkansas’s new quarterback behind center, Redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, who will lead a hungry and competitive program. The Longhorns will come to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks on September 11.

READ MORE: Can Texas Make A Push For Elite Georgia De-Commit DT Bear Alexander?

READ MORE: Hansen Halts Fairfields' Bats, Sends Texas To Super Regionals

Arkansas

2021 Record: 3-7

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Pittman has only been with the program for one year.

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 9

After Arkansas lost Feleipe Franks in the draft, the quarterback position remained in question. KJ Jefferson, who started one game and scored three touchdowns last season, will get the starting job.

Coach Pittman made the following statement on the quarterback position:

“Right now, KJ is our starter and we certainly anticipate a really nice battle.”

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Trelon Smith *

WR1: Treylon Burks *

WR2: Jaquayln Crawford*

WR3: Ketron Jackson*

LT: Myron Cunningham *

LG: Brady Latham *

C: Ricky Stromberg *

RG: Ty Clary *

RT: Dalton Wagner *

TE: Hudson Henry *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Like its offense, Arkansas’s defense will return 10/11 starters. It will lose its best defensive lineman last season, tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Zach Williams *

DE: Eric Gregory *

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Isaiah Nichols *

MIKE: Grant Morgan *

WILL: Bumper Pool *

CB: Hudson Clark *

SS: Jalen Catalon *

BS: Joe Foucha *

CB: Montaric Brown *

NICKEL: Greg Brooks Jr. *

Newcomers to Know:

John Ridgeway

At six-foot-six and 325 pounds, the defensive tackle will likely be the most significant contributor for the Razorbacks. The Illinois State transfer recorded 22 tackles (including 14 solo and three for loss), and an interception in four games.

Ketron Jackson

Jackson is one of the higher-rated recruits in the 2021 class. Since Mike Woods left unexpectedly to play for Oklahoma, Jackson will have the opportunity to showcase his talents at the receiver position.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Advance To Super Regional With 12-2 win over Fairfield

What do you think of the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Football

