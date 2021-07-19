Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

After facing a tough midseason stretch against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Waco and face Big 12 rival Baylor.

The Bears are coming off a disappointing season under new head coach Dave Aranda, going 2-7 in 2020.

Texas and Baylor are two teams that have faced off countless times, with the Longhorns taking the most recent matchup in 2020 (27-16).

The Bears will have many questions to answer this upcoming season, starting with the quarterback position. With long-time starter, Charlie Brewer, transferring to Utah, backups Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon will compete for the starting position.

Look for Baylor to improve on its 118th ranked total offensive yards with their talented receiving core returning.

Baylor

2021 Record: 2-7 overall, 2-7 in Big 12

Head coach: Dave Aranda

Dave Aranda is 2-7 as the head coach

Offensive Set: Power Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on Offense: 6

The Baylor Bears offense will need to make strides this upcoming season, losing five starters. Baylor will also need to improve on the ground, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. One bright spot will be the trio receiving core of RJ Sneed, Gavin Holmes and Tyquan Thornton, which will be one of the best in the country.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Gerry Bohanon

RB Trestan Ebner

WR R.J. Sneed

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Gavin Holmes

TE Ben Sims

LT Connor Galvin

LG Xavier Newman- Johnson

C Grant Miller

RG Jacob Gall

RT Ellis Elijah

Returning starters on Defense: 10

On the other hand, Baylor returns the vast majority of its defensive starters. Along with defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Dave Aranda will bring in a strong defensive-minded coaching style to continue building off a season where they allowed just over 200 yards per game.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Josh Landry

DE TJ Franklin

NT Siaki Ika

JACK Garmon Randolph

LB Dillon Doyle

LB Terrel Bernard

LB Jalen Pitre

CB Raleigh Texada

S JT Woods

S Christian Morgan

CB Kalon Barnes

Newcomers to Know:

QB Kyron Drones

Drones will come to Waco as one of the highest-rated recruits in school history. With uncertainty in the quarterback room, the Pearland, Texas native will have an opportunity to compete for some playing time during his freshman season.

OL Grant Miller

After four years playing for Vanderbilt, Miller recently transferred to Baylor. The veteran appeared in 29 games in his career on the offensive line with 16 starts. Miller will bring much-needed experience to a struggling offense.

OL Jacob Gall

With one year of eligibility remaining, Jacob Gall decided to transfer from Buffalo in late May.

Gall started all seven games with the Bulls going 6-1 during the stretch.

After Texas:

After facing off against the Longhorns, the Bears will travel to Fort Worth and face the TCU Horned Frogs.

