Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats
The Kansas State Wildcats will be heading to Austin during the Thanksgiving holiday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian in the final game of the regular season
Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.
Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.
The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.
Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight.
Kansas State Wildcats
2020-2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 4-5 in Big 12 play
Head Coach: Chris Klieman (12-11 record overall as Wildcats head coach)
Offensive Set: Spread
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Returning starters on offense: 8
The Wildcats offense really struggled in 2020, ranking 81st in the nation in scoring offense (26.6 ppg) and 106th in the country in total offense, averaging just 337.4 yards per game.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Skylar Thompson*
RB Duece Vaughan*
FB Jax Dineen
WR Malik Knowles*
WR Chabastian Taylor
TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe
LT Christian Duffie*
LG Josh Rivas*
C Noah Johnson*
Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats
RG Ben Adler
RT Cooper Beebe*
Returning starters on Defense: 3
Much like the offense, the defense in Manhattan was one of the worst in the country, ranking 84th in the country in scoring offense, giving up 32.2 points per game. Kansas State also ranked 97th in the country in total offense, relinquishing 444.7 yards per game.
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Bronson Massey
DT Jalen Pickle
DT Eli Huggins*
DE Khalid Duke
LB Cody Fletcher
LB Daniel Green
NB TJ Smith
CB Ekow Boye-doe
CB Justin Gardner
S Jahron McPhearson*
S Ross Elder*
Newcomer to Know:
TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe
Perhaps the most intriguing player on the roster for the Wildcats outside of Duece Vaughan, transfer Daniel Imatorbhebhe will bring a new dynamic to the offense, and should start immediately.
