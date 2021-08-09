Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: West Virginia

In mid-November, The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown to face one of their Big 12 rivals, West Virginia.

Because the Mountaineers had one of the best defenses in college football last season, West Virginia managed to end 2020 with a 6-4 record.

Now, third-year head coach Neal Brown will aim to take the program to the next level and compete for a Big 12 championship.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mountaineers will have many questions to answer.

Veteran quarterback Jarret Doege, who is known as a careful player, will need to take some more shots around the field. In 2020, Doege completed 64% of his throws with 14 touchdowns and four picks.

West Virginia

2021 Record: 6-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Neal Brown is 11-11 as the head coach

Offensive Set: Power Spread

Defensive Set: 3-4-4

Returning starters on Offense: 8

The West Virginia offense will need to make strides this upcoming season. Beginning with running back Leddie Brown who ran for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The combined experience of the receiving core and the offensive lineman will help push the Mountaineers to the next level this season.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Jarret Doege

RB Leddie Brown

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Sean Ryan

WR Winston Wright Jr.

TE Mike O’Laughlin

LT Brendan Yates

LG James Gmiter

C Zach Frazier

RG Doug Nester

RT Parker Moorer

Returning starters on Defense: 6

On the other hand, West Virginia managed to be one of the better defenses in the nation last season. Ranked the best in the Big 12, the Mountaineers’ defense held opposing offenses to 291 yards and 21 points per game. However, they did lose some talent including safety Tykee Smith and cornerback Dreshun Miller who both transferred.

Projected starters on Defense:

DL Taijh Alston

DT Dante Stills

NG Akheem Mesidor

LB VanDarius Cowan

LB Josh Chandler-Semendo

LB Exree Loe

CB Jackie Matthews

CB Nicktroy Fortune

S Scottie Young

S Alonzo Addae

CAT- Sean Mahone

Newcomers to Know:

DL Darel Middleton

Tennessee Volunteers graduate transfer Darel Middleton will provide immediate impact for West Virginia. With one year remaining, Middleton chose the Mountaineers over Ole Miss.

OL Doug Nester

In-state transfer Doug Nester will be added to the offensive line and bring extensive experience to a much-needed side. Coming from Virginia Tech, Nester will most likely get production at guard.

S Charles Woods

After a good run at Illinois State, Charles Woods will get the opportunity to compete for the two-deep rotation at corner.

Coach Brown spoke highly of Woods:

"He's a guy that had a really good career at Illinois State. I like him because he's a quick learner, he likes football, he just goes to work every day. He's had a great workman-like attitude since he's been here."

After Texas:

After facing off against the Longhorns, the Mountaineers will travel to Lawrence to face off against Kansas Jayhawks to finish the season.

