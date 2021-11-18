Texas Gains Offensive Depth Prior To West Virginia Road Trip

The message is simple for Texas Football: Win out. It's the only way to finish above .500 in Steve Sarkisian's first season.

The Longhorns (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will make the trip up to Morgantown, W.V. to take on the Mountaineers for a shot at five wins. Must-win implications are on the line as the loser of Saturday's contest will be eliminated from bowl eligibility with its seventh loss of the season.

Despite the loss of running back Bijan Robinson, Texas will have former Alabama standout Keilan Robinson returning following his stint on the COVID-19 list. Keilan Robinson will likely take the place and reps of Roschon Johnson, who is expected to see the bulk of carries with the departure of Bijan Robinson.

Texas will also return wide receiver, Jordan Whittington. Whittington, perhaps the team's most versatile receiver, has missed the last four games with a clavicle injury.

Fellow running back Jonathan Brooks (shoulder) will not play after further evaluation from the team's medical staff.

Sarkisian said Thursday that quarterback Casey Thompson will start against the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5). Thompson is also expected to see the bulk of plays for now with backup quarterback Hudson Card not a part of the immediate game plan.

"If something occurs, we will need to make a change, but that is not a plan to have happen this week," Sarkisian said.

Keilan Robinson, best known for his speed and special teams skills, has yet to record more than five carries since Week 3 against Rice. In a limited role as the team's change of pace runner, he's tallied 194 yards off 27 carries and two touchdowns.

Whittington served as the team's No. 2 receiver before leaving in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma. In six games, the sophomore recorded 24 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Sarkisian praised his players and staff for their ability to rebound following an overtime 57-56 loss to Kansas, stating they were able to get "back to the grind" before taking on the Mountaineers.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

