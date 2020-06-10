Texas Among the Favorites in Race for Coveted Top 10 Athlete

Olathe, Kansas athlete Dasan McCullough released his top 10 list of schools on Wednesday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut.

Texas was included on the list along with Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Nebraska, USC, Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma.

He is currently ranked the No. 8 athlete, No. 1 player in the state of Kansas and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He also has offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Arkansas, Florida State, Fresno State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Miami of Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri, North Texas, Notre Dame, Ole miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo, Tulsa, Utah, Washington, Western Illinois and Western Kentucky.

Watching his film: McCullough stands out on film thanks to his ability to get downhill in the run game and deliver punishing hits. He can also cover ground in the passing game as well. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he could play safety at the next level or gain some weight and become a speedy sideline-to-sideline linebacker. His father is Kansas City Chiefs' running backs coach Deland McCullough. With a reigning Super Bowl winning coach for a dad, it's easy to see why recruiting experts are excited about the younger McCullough's already-high football IQ.

Where Texas stands: The entire country is going after this versatile, high-ceiling athlete right now, but the Longhorns have clearly made a good impression. It will be interesting to see if the Longhorns can get McCullough to Austin for a visit when in-person recruiting eventually opens back up.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI